The Nike Ja 1 Gets a Spooky Colorway for Halloween

Halloween is still months away, but it appears we already have a glimpse of what releases Nike Basketball has planned for the spooky holiday.

Sneaker leak social media account @k9_itsiant shared images of the Nike Ja Morant 1 “Halloween,” an unreleased iteration of Memphis Grizzlies star point guard’s first signature basketball shoe with the Swoosh.

The Nike Ja 1 “Halloween” dons a predominantly green color scheme throughout the mesh-based upper as well as on the leather overlay panels and heel counter. A darker shade of green covers the ghoulish Swoosh branding on the sides, while dark brown accents appear on the Halloween-themed heel tab, sock liner and shoelaces. Additional details include a bold red Swoosh logo embroidered on the heel counter, while a brown midsole and a green outsole complete the look.

In June, the NBA announced it has suspended Morant in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season for 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league after two different instances of when he flashed a gun on social media.

Despite images of the shoe being shared by @k9_itsiant on Twitter, release details for the Nike Ja 1 “Halloween” have yet to be announced by the Swoosh or Morant.

