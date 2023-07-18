The Nike Ja 1 Gets a Spooky Colorway for Halloween

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Halloween is still months away, but it appears we already have a glimpse of what releases Nike Basketball has planned for the spooky holiday.
Sneaker leak social media account @k9_itsiant shared images of the Nike Ja Morant 1 “Halloween,” an unreleased iteration of Memphis Grizzlies star point guard’s first signature basketball shoe with the Swoosh.
The Nike Ja 1 “Halloween” dons a predominantly green color scheme throughout the mesh-based upper as well as on the leather overlay panels and heel counter. A darker shade of green covers the ghoulish Swoosh branding on the sides, while dark brown accents appear on the Halloween-themed heel tab, sock liner and shoelaces. Additional details include a bold red Swoosh logo embroidered on the heel counter, while a brown midsole and a green outsole complete the look.
In June, the NBA announced it has suspended Morant in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season for 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league after two different instances of when he flashed a gun on social media.
Despite images of the shoe being shared by @k9_itsiant on Twitter, release details for the Nike Ja 1 “Halloween” have yet to be announced by the Swoosh or Morant.
