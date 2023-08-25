J Balvin Shoots Commercial for Third Jordan Collection in His Colombian Hometown

Jordan Brand traveled to J Balvin’s hometown to shoot a commercial to celebrate and promote the newest collaboration between the two, the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset.” The first Latinx artist to partner with the iconic brand visited his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, to film a commercial for the new drop.

J Balvin in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia for his Jordan commercial. David Forehand

Set for a release date of Sept. 2, the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” collection is inspired by the enchanting hues of the Medellín sky. Balvin was seen in the shoes earlier this year, giving fans a sneak peek at the style. The collaborative shoe featured uppers in Nike’s sail colorway, with a bright ombre effect of orange, yellow and purple at the heel. In the BTS shots from the commercial, he switched out the laces and added a deep purple style.

J Balvin steps out in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia for his Jordan commercial. David Forehand

Balvin — a two-time FN cover star and the 2019 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year — has worked with Jordan Brand for years, having delivered a collaboration on the iconic Air Jordan 1 in 2020 and another collab on the Air Jordan 2 in 2022. In addition to Jordan, he’s also teamed up with Miller Lite this year, releasing a streetwear collection, titled BodegaWear. The line was inspired by the vibe, look and culture of Bodegas.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.