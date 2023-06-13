How to Lace Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Since its release in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 has become one of the most popular and beloved sneakers on the planet. Whether it’s the classic all-white design or the all-black silhouette, you have likely seen the Air Force 1 on someone’s feet before.

The style is a personal favorite for fashion enthusiasts, sneakerheads and A-list stars including Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Osaka, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and Bella Hadid.

A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Anniversary Edition.” Courtesy of Nike

The Air Force 1 has continued to gain notoriety thanks to its high-profile collaborations with celebrities like Billie Eilish and Travis Scott. Even the late Virgil Abloh put his own bespoke design on iconic shoes to produce the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker. Furthermore, Supreme gave the sneaker a trendy upgrade with changeable allover laces for the signature black and white models.

Although everyone may own a pair of Air Force 1 sneaker, lacing them differently can help you stand out from the crowd. There are several tips and tricks to help you perfectly lace Air Force 1 sneakers. It is quite simple to achieve a comfortable fit, while still staying to true to your own personal style.

How to Lace Air Force 1s

To learn how to lace Air Force 1 sneakers, let’s begin with the classic and standard style of lacing. This suggestion can be used on several variations of the Nike Air Force 1, whether it’s the low-top, mid or high-top silhouette.

For starters, you must insert your laces through the first set of eyelets, once that is complete you will want to make sure that they are both an equal length. If they are not the same length, this can easily affect the appearance of your laces and make it hard to fill each set of eyelets. Step 2 : After checking the length of the laces once they are through the eyelets, you will then crisscross the laces and thread them alternatively through the succeeding eyelets on the opposite side. Once this is done you will want to ensure that laces lay flat and are positioned upwards as you continue.

: After checking the length of the laces once they are through the eyelets, you will then crisscross the laces and thread them alternatively through the succeeding eyelets on the opposite side. Once this is done you will want to ensure that laces lay flat and are positioned upwards as you continue. Step 3: As you get closer to the tongue tab, you have the option of skipping it or passing it through for a secure fit. This goes for any style of Nike Air Force 1 that you wear. Skipping the tongue will give your sneaker a looser and more comfortable feel, while passing through will make it feel firm and fastened on your feet.

As you get closer to the tongue tab, you have the option of skipping it or passing it through for a secure fit. This goes for any style of Nike Air Force 1 that you wear. Skipping the tongue will give your sneaker a looser and more comfortable feel, while passing through will make it feel firm and fastened on your feet. Step 4: Lastly, you will tie the ends of your sneaker together and continue to repeat the process on your other shoe. Depending on your preference you can either lace the Air Force 1 from outside to in or vice versa or tuck them into your shoe.

What Kind of Laces Do You Need?

Air Force 1 already come with their very own flat laces, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t switch them out to give your sneaker their own customized and personal flair. Air Force 1 laces are typically medium length and fall between 49 and 54 inches. This is good to keep in mind if you do decide to switch out your laces for another style. If you want to achieve the classic look of the sneaker it’s best to stick to the flat laces, however, round laces can also be an option when lacing Nike sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “NOLA.” Courtesy of Nike

Different Ways to Lace Air Force 1s

Diamond Lacing

The diamond method is very similar to the traditional way of how to lace Air Force 1 sneakers. However, there’s a few minor differences to create this unique design.

You will want to begin by skipping the first set of eyelets on your sneaker and start at the second row. Then go back under and put your laces through the first set of eyelets that you initially skipped.

After you will continue to work your way up in the normal order without skipping or missing or any eyelets, but loop yourself back on to thread through the eyelets on the row before as you go.

Straight Bar Lacing

Straight bar lacing is one of the most common and alternative techniques on how to lace Air Force 1 sneakers and as well as other silhouettes.

Simply start by lacing your Air Force 1 sneakers from the outside in.

Next, weave through each eyelet in a snake-like manner until you reach the top of the Air Force 1 and can tie the laces together.

The ultimate trick with straight bar lacing is to treat each length of the lace as a separate entity. For example, the left length of the lace will go through the first, third and fifth row of the eyelets, while the right lace will go through the second, fourth and sixth row.

