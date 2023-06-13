How to Lace Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Since its release in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 has become one of the most popular and beloved sneakers on the planet. Whether it’s the classic all-white design or the all-black silhouette, you have likely seen the Air Force 1 on someone’s feet before.
The style is a personal favorite for fashion enthusiasts, sneakerheads and A-list stars including Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Osaka, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and Bella Hadid.
The Air Force 1 has continued to gain notoriety thanks to its high-profile collaborations with celebrities like Billie Eilish and Travis Scott. Even the late Virgil Abloh put his own bespoke design on iconic shoes to produce the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker. Furthermore, Supreme gave the sneaker a trendy upgrade with changeable allover laces for the signature black and white models.
Although everyone may own a pair of Air Force 1 sneaker, lacing them differently can help you stand out from the crowd. There are several tips and tricks to help you perfectly lace Air Force 1 sneakers. It is quite simple to achieve a comfortable fit, while still staying to true to your own personal style.
To learn how to lace Air Force 1 sneakers, let’s begin with the classic and standard style of lacing. This suggestion can be used on several variations of the Nike Air Force 1, whether it’s the low-top, mid or high-top silhouette.
Air Force 1 already come with their very own flat laces, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t switch them out to give your sneaker their own customized and personal flair. Air Force 1 laces are typically medium length and fall between 49 and 54 inches. This is good to keep in mind if you do decide to switch out your laces for another style. If you want to achieve the classic look of the sneaker it’s best to stick to the flat laces, however, round laces can also be an option when lacing Nike sneakers.
The diamond method is very similar to the traditional way of how to lace Air Force 1 sneakers. However, there’s a few minor differences to create this unique design.
Straight bar lacing is one of the most common and alternative techniques on how to lace Air Force 1 sneakers and as well as other silhouettes.
