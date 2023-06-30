Hoka Adds a High-Speed Look to Its Acclaimed Mach Running Shoe Franchise

Hoka’s acclaimed Mach running shoe franchise just got a bit faster.

The brand revealed the Mach X today, a high-speed plated road shoe that Hoka said is comfortable enough to be someone’s daily trainer and fast enough for race day. The Mach X, according to Hoka, was created in response to its athletes “who sought a plated solution to elevate their mid-week workouts and uptempo sessions.”

“The Mach X stands out as a high performance tempo shoe with outstanding rebound for runners aiming to match the speed of our competitive athletes,” Hoka VP of product Colin Ingram said in a statement. “We’re proud to present a daily trainer that’s soft and snappy, delivering the quintessential Hoka ride. The Mach X is perfect for those looking to hit the ground running, quite literally.”

Hoka Mach X. Courtesy of Hoka

Hoka equipped the Mach X with a Pebax propulsion plate in the midsole, which is paired with the brand’s advanced foam compounds, to offer a balance of propulsion and stability for daily use. The brand also stated the key component in the midsole, which is Peba foam, provides more bounce while a firmer bottom midsole “creates more predictability than a racing shoe.” This, according to Hoka, makes the Mach X “a perfect trainer for challenging efforts outside of race settings.”

Also, Hoka executed the Mach X with extended outsole coverage to support the midsole, and the lightweight and breathable uppers feature a gusseted tongue and creel jacquard construction to make it sleek and offer “speed-enabled fit.”

For a men’s size 10, the Mach X weighs 9.4 ounces, and the shoe weighs 8 ounces for a women’s size 8.

The Hoka Mach X is available now via Hoka.com for $180.