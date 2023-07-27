Greats Revamps Its Royale Style After 10 Years With New Royale 2.0 Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Greats is giving its Royale sneakers a brand-new look for the 2020s with its latest release: the Royale 2.0.

The Royale 2.0 retains most of the similarities as its predecessor, the Royale, which was first introduced in 2014: low-top uppers with front laces, stitch-tacked paneling and a round-toed base, complete with rubber outsoles for a contemporary finish. However, the new $189 style — which is now available in colorways with both men’s and women’s sizes — features several adjustments, including a wider size range, more comfortable fit and slimmer silhouette.

Greats’ Royale 2.0 sneaker campaign. Courtesy of Greats

The release also marks a hallmark for the brand, which hasn’t changed the original Royale’s silhouette in the nearly 10 years since it first came on the market.

The men’s version of the Royale 2.0 is available in most sizes and colors within the new launch. A key colorway in the range is its matte pink leather hue, which is punctuated with green counters and black side panels atop white soles. Similarly, the same silhouette is also incorporated into the collection in a brown leather colorway with black side panels, as well.

Greats’ Royale 2.0 men’s sneakers. Courtesy of Greats

A more neutral take can be seen in the white leather style, which features black suede paneling and counters with black laces. The style is also available with a second two-toned palette, featuring dark tonal green detailing instead of black.

Greats’ Royale 2.0 men’s sneakers. Courtesy of Greats

Of course, the brand also leaned into the popularity of all-white sneakers with its own monochrome iteration. However, this all-leather pair gains a sporty finish from side panels covered in small allover perforations, creating a more ventilated silhouette — which is also a unisex colorway, as this particular hue is available in women’s sizes as well.

Greats’ Royale 2.0 men’s sneakers. Courtesy of Greats

For a twist on the new silhouette, Greats has also introduced the men’s Royale 2.0 high-top sneaker, which elongates its leather uppers with a higher shaft in black leather — punctuated by thin suede toe paneling. The $220 style is also available in an all-white colorway, as well.

Greats’ Royale 2.0 men’s high-top sneakers. Courtesy of Greats

Rounding out the range is the women’s Royale 2.0, which is available in the aforementioned all-white colorway. However, the same style is given a pop of color in a second $189 shoe, which features hot pink leather trim on its counters and tongues, as well as matching pink top stitching.

Greats’ Royale 2.0 women’s sneakers. Courtesy of Greats

Greats’ Royale 2.0 sneakers are now available on its website.