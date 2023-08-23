Gobi Cashmere Expands Into Footwear With New Cashmere Sneaker

Gobi Cashmere is getting into shoes.

The Mongolian cashmere company announced on Wednesday that it has launched its first-ever foray into footwear with the debut of a cashmere sneaker capsule collection.

The new line of sneakers are crafted using eco-friendly materials and feature 100 percent cashmere “Felton” drape and wool lining, which naturally offer heat retention, breathability, and moisture release, according to Gobi.

The base of the shoe is constructed with a green EVA outsole made from 20 percent sugarcane, with an insole produced from a composition of eco-polyurethane made with 15 percent recycled algae sourced from lakes. What’s more, all Gobi Cashmere sneakers are packaged in 100 percent organic cotton dust bags placed within boxes made of recycled paper.

The two debut styles, a low-top and a high-top, are offered in three colorways for fall 2023 – slate gray, sand, and navy blue. The sneakers retail between $199 and $229.

“We brought together the comfort and versatility of sneakers with the luxurious touch of cashmere for all to enjoy,” Amarsaikhan Baatarsaikhan, CEO of Gobi Cashmere Europe, said in a statement. “With meticulous craftsmanship and commitment to quality, we are proud to present Gobi Cashmere sneakers that are as stylish as they are comfortable.”

Gobi’s expansion into footwear marks a new chapter for the brand, known for its responsibly-made knitwear. The company aims to champion traceability by highlighting its factory in the Mongolian city of Ulaanbaatar as well as the local herder sourcing partners who have been living in the area for thousands of years.

The Gobi Cashmere sneaker capsule is now available for purchase at gobicashmere.com/us.