The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Released Only in New York — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Nike just re-released the classic Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low and the sneaker was only available to those in attendance at the 2023 NY vs. NY Championship event at Rucker Park last week. For fans who weren’t able to grab a pair at the event, sizes for the sneaker are still available on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the black and white iteration of the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low is reselling for an average price of $295 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price of the shoe is $280 for a men’s size 12 and has a high bid of $220 for a men’s size 10.

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low was originally designed in the early 2000s for hip-hop legend Fat Joe and his Terror Squad music group. The original run of the Nike sneaker project was made as friends-and-family exclusives and was never released to the public.

The latest reissue of the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a contrasting black and white color scheme on the leather upper, while the iconic “TS” logo appears on the heel counter and “JC” embroidered on the heel tab.

At the time of writing, a wider release of the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.