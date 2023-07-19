Easy Spirit Launches Pickleball Court Shoe With Denise Austin

Easy Spirit has teamed up again with fitness expert Denise Austin, this time to launch the footwear brand’s first-ever pickleball shoe designed specifically for women.

Dubbed the Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Dilli court shoe, the new style features a shock absorbing cushioned footbed, reinforced stitched forefoot, a traction-dimpled outsole, moisture wicking lining and a breathable soft leather upper. Priced at $95, the new court shoe is part art of Austin’s fall collaboration capsule launching this month with Easy Spirit. According to the footwear brand, the overall collection features high to low impact active footwear.

Marc Fisher, CEO of Easy Spirit parent company Marc Fisher Footwear, said in a statement that he is “thrilled” to be launching this new product. “We recognize that pickleball is a widely popular sport among women, and we wanted to create a shoe that brings our comfort to the court,” Fisher said. “We believe that the Dilli pickleball shoe will help women play their best game while staying comfortable and injury-free.”

As an avid pickleball player herself, Austin’s tie up with Easy Spirit makes sense. In an interview with FN in September, Austin said that the sport was her new fitness obsession. “I like to play with all my girlfriends,” she said at the time. “It’s fun because everyone can do it no matter what level you are.”

The Easy Spirit x Denise Austin Dilli court shoe in white. Easy Spirit

Now, the fitness guru said she approached creating the court shoe with comfort and style in mind. “Not only are these shoes comfortable, cute and flexible, they provide support for all the lateral movements you make on a court, typical running/walking shoes are not going to cut it on the court for the type of moving you are doing in pickleball,” Austin said in a statement.

This launch comes nearly a year after Austin debuted her first collection of fitness sneakers with Easy Spirit. This capsule featured two styles — the high-impact Mel and low-impact Jordyn.

The latest Easy Spirit x Denise Austin footwear collection, including the Dilli court shoe, will be sold at Macy’s, Zappos, HSN, Nordstrom and other major retailers starting this month.