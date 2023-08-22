Eastside Golf’s Air Jordan 1 “1961” Is Teed Up for a September Release

Eastside Golf’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 High “1961” now has a official images and a release date. The black-owned lifestyle golf brand has previously taken on several Air Jordans, including another pair of AJ1s. This latest collaboration, however, is not just the most anticipated yet from Eastside Golf, it may also be the biggest golf-oriented pair of Js to date.

The 1961 theme, which also carries over to apparel and an unreleased Air Jordan 6 Low, points to the year the PGA lifted its ban preventing non-white players from competing. Green and black make up the upper in the same arrangement as the original “Bred” colorway, with “Change.” and “1961” debossed onto the lateral heel counter of the left and right sneaker, respectively. Eastside Golf’s name in raised script decorates the Swoosh, and its signature golfer logo graces both the tongue patch and an attached rubber keychain. For the latter placement, mismatched tags swap the Jumpman with Eastside Golf’s mark on both the interior and exterior.

Luster is brought to the collar’s stamped Wings logo through metallic gold, with lace tips to match. Eastside Golf’s name then appears again in script on the insole, while an off-white “sail” midsole sits atop a green outsole with tread specifically tailored to the golf course. A special-edition box hosts the kicks and echoes many of the same features.

Eastside Golf has become as steady partner for Jordan Brand and its expanding range of course offerings. Since 2021, the two have taken on the both high and low versions of the Air Jordan 1, as well as the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 12, and ADG 4.

The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf “1961” is slated for a Sept. 8 release for $200 through Eastside Golf and possibly SNKRS at the same date or later.