The New Balance 9060 ‘Glow’ Is Releasing Exclusively at DTLR

A new iteration of the popular New Balance 650 sneaker is releasing soon, and you can only get it at one location.

In addition to Aimé Leon Dore announcing the launch of its latest trio of 650 collabs today, streetwear and sportswear retailer DTLR has announced that its exclusive 9060 “Glow” colorway will be released before week’s end.

The DTLR-exclusive New Balance 9060 “Glow” style dons a gray-based upper that’s coupled with contrasting charcoal, orange, and green accents throughout the shoe. As the name of the makeup suggests, the sneaker features glow-in-the-dark elements on the “N” logos as well as on the green rubber outsole.

“For the latest entry in our long-standing partnership with New Balance, we’ve teamed up on a fresh new colorway of the brand’s 9060 silhouette. Dubbed the ‘Glow’ 9060, this DTLR-exclusive take screams long summer nights with vibrant colors, glow-in-the-dark hits, and breathable materials,” DTLR wrote for the product description.

The DTLR-exclusive New Balance 9060 “Glow” colorway will be released on Friday at DTLR.com and at DTLR stores. The sneaker is available in men’s and grade school sizing, with the men’s pairs retailing for $160.

The DTLR-exclusive New Balance 9060 “Glow.” Courtesy of DTLR

The DTLR-exclusive New Balance 9060 "Glow." Courtesy of DTLR

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.