Images of the Nocta x Nike Glide Colorways Surface on Instagram

One of the more anticipated sneaker releases of this year is Drake’s Nocta x Nike Glide. Ahead of its release, multiple iterations of the silhouette have emerged on social media.

Sneaker social media account @Nicekicks shared images on Instagram yesterday of the upcoming Nocta x Nike Glide releases.

A first look at the unreleased Nocta x Nike Glide sneaker initially surfaced last month, which revealed the model in a predominantly black and gray color scheme. The new images show the sneaker in a red, green, white and gray, as well as two tonal black and white makeups.

The Nocta x Nike Glide silhouette sneaker appears to be inspired by the Air Zoom Flight 95, which is a classic basketball model famously worn by NBA legend Jason Kidd during the 1990s. The Nocta x Nike Glide is constructed with a mesh upper that’s paired with a separate overlay panel on the mudguards. Rounding out the design is a Zoom Flight 95-inspired midsole but switching things up from its inspiration, the Nocta x Nike Glide features four pods on the sides instead of three along with “Nocta” branding towards the heel.

At the time of publication, release details for Drake’s Nocta x Nike Glide sneaker have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh has joined forces with Vibram to add its tech to the new Ultrafly Trail sneaker.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.