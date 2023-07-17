Drake’s New Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece Collection Drops This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Drake is releasing a new apparel collection this month under his Nocta x Nike brand.

Hot on the heels of the Nocta x Nike Glide sneaker collab surfacing on social media, Drake has now confirmed on Instagram yesterday that his latest Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection will be released before month’s end. “Nocta Tech Fleece available July 27th @nike,” Drake wrote for the Instagram caption.

The highlight of the latest Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection includes sky blue-colored tracksuits including co-branded tech fleece hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants. In the series of images shared by Drake, his team wearing the unreleased Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece styles are standing in front of his “Air Drake” airplane that features a graphic of the sky printed on the surface.

Drake has released several apparel collections under his Nocta x Nike line in the past. In 2020, their inaugural apparel collection featured a special yellow puffer jacket alongside a matching tracksuit and accessories. A year later, the label released a golf-inspired collection that included a co-branded Nocta Golf crew neck, a water-resistant jacket, and other matching pieces.

The latest Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection will be released on July 27 at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the pieces has yet to be announced by the collaborators.

