Drake Wears Bold Pink Custom Nocta x Nike Glide Sneakers by The Shoe Surgeon in Los Angeles

Drake fans will absolutely want the Nocta x Nike Glide colorway the rapper wore on stage in Los Angeles last week. Unfortunately for them, the bold pink sneakers will only ever be worn by the artist born Aubrey Graham.

During one of the rap megastar’s sold out shows on the West Coast, he wore a 1-of-1 custom pair of the Nocta x Nike Glide on stage. The predominantly pink shoes were created by artist and designer Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone. The look that Ciambrone created for Drake featured hand-dyed hot pink uppers, which popped just as much as the silhouette’s signature chrome detailing.

Drake’s 1-of-1 custom Nocta x Nike Glide, created by The Shoe Surgeon. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

The Nike Glide is a silhouette created alongside Nocta, the rapper’s sub-label with the sportswear powerhouse that was revealed in December 2020. The design of the Glide sneaker was inspired by the iconic Nike Air Zoom Flight 95, a performance basketball shoe made popular on the court in 1995 by NBA legend Jason Kidd. The most notable feature of the Nocta x Nike Glide are the four pods on the side of the shoe, which differs from the three included on the Zoom Flight 95.

Ciambrone has long been the go-to footwear creator for A-list celebrities, with a client list that includes Michael B. Jordan, Justin Bieber and several others. However, The Shoe Surgeon’s work has been a staple for some of the biggest names in sports as of late — specifically boxing. In recent years, he has designed head-to-toe looks of today’s biggest stars in boxing, such as Jake Paul, Devin Haney, Caleb Plant and Gervonta Davis, among others.

The Shoe Surgeon’s custom Nocta x Nike Glide for Drake. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

The medial side of Drake’s 1-of-1 custom Nocta x Nike Glide, created by The Shoe Surgeon. Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon