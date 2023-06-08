×
Images of Drake’s Nocta x Nike Glide Sneaker Have Emerged

A new Nocta x Nike sneaker is reportedly releasing soon.

Sneaker social media account @Theshoegame shared images on Instagram of the purported Nocta x Nike Glide, a new silhouette designed as part of the Swoosh’s sub label made in collab with rapper Drake in December 2020.

According to @Theshoegame’s Instagram caption, the Nocta x Nike Glide sneaker by the Air Zoom Flight 95, a classic basketball sneaker famously worn by NBA legend Jason Kidd. The Nocta x Nike Glide features a black-based mesh upper that’s offset by a woven gray and black overlay panels on the lateral side. “Nike” branding appears on the eyestay while a mini Swoosh logo appeared on the heel counter. Completing the design is a Zoom Flight 95-inspired midsole but unlike the original, the Nocta x Nike Glide features four pods on the sides instead of three.

At the time of publication, the Nocta x Nike line released several sneaker projects including a collaborative Air Force 1 and a new Hot Step Air Terra silhouette.

According to @Theshoegame on Instagram, the Nocta x Nike Glide sneaker will be released in June for a retail price of $160. At the time of publication, release details of the silhouette have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

