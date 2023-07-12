Dime’s Asics GT-2160 Sneaker Collab Drops This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new sneaker collaboration between Asics and Dime is releasing soon.

The Montreal-based skateboarding label shared a video teaser of its upcoming project with the athletic brand on Instagram yesterday that was simply captioned “Dime x @asics_sportstyle 👟👀🔜.”

According to the Asics launch calendar, the forthcoming project involves the GT-2160 sneaker that was originally introduced in the early 2010s and will release before the month’s end. Dime’s version of the running sneaker dons a gradient color scheme on the mesh-based upper, with dark gray on the heel that fades to an off-white makeup at the forefoot. The sneaker also features cream overlay panels at the midfoot, gray stripe details, and “Dime” branding stamped on the heel counter. Completing the look is a multicolored “Gel” midsole and a gray rubber outsole.

“The GT-2160 sneaker pays homage to the technical design language from the GT-2000 series in the early 2010s.​ Part of the ‘Winter Garden’ Pack, this design features printed mesh panels that are rendered with a vibrant floral print.​ This rendition keeps the heritage trainer’s iconic design language intact, preserving key features like its sleek aesthetic and wavy forefoot sculpting,” Asics wrote for the product description.

According to the Asics launch calendar, the Dime x Asics GT-2160 collab will be released on July 23 at Asics.com for a retail price of $220.

