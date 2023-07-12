×
Is This Devin Booker’s First Nike Signature Basketball Shoe?

Devin Booker.
Courtesy of Converse
It appears that Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a Nike signature basketball shoe on the way. Now, a possible first look at the sneaker has emerged on social media.

Sneaker publication @Sneakernews shared images of what’s believed to be the Nike Book 1, the purported first signature shoe for Booker. According to the post, the silhouette is expected to hit retailers in 2024.

The images of the purported Nike Book 1 show the unreleased sneaker in two black-based colorways. The silhouette itself features a mid-cut upper, with one pair equipped with a mesh and nubuck upper and the other shoe featuring a hairy suede upper. Both versions of the shoe feature a gold Swoosh logo on the sides, “Book” branding on the tongue tag, and black shoelaces. Completing the look of the sneaker is a black rubber midsole and a blue translucent outsole. It’s worth mentioning that both pairs have a tag on the ankle collar that reveals the shoes are samples and may differ from the retail versions.

In addition to images of his purported Nike signature basketball shoe surfacing, Booker joined forces with the Swoosh’s subsidiary company, Converse, in April to reimagine the classic Chuck 70 silhouette.

At the time of publication, release details for the forthcoming Nike Book 1 sneaker have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, Anthony Davis was spotted boxing with Jalen Walker in Lakers-inspired Nike Kobe 6 sneakers.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

