DC Shoes and Needles Debut a Spectre-Clocker 2 Hybrid Sneaker

DC Shoes has announced a collaboration with cult Japanese brand Needles. The collection sees Needles’ signature shade of purple applied across a small range of apparel and footwear, including a brand-new hybrid sneaker in two colorways.

The sneaker mash-up sees the skateboarding stalwart combine the Spectre’s upper sit atop the outsole of the Clocker 2. Purple deco stitching across the paneling brings a sense of refinement, while Needles’ butterfly logo is stitched onto the heel. Further purple detailing is used sparingly throughout the rest of the sneaker, which is available with a base of either black or white.

DC Shoes x Needles

“After seeing the models so far, I thought the Spectre would be the most interesting for the NEEDLES collaboration,” a spokesperson for Needles said in a press release. “The image of a classic skate sneaker that is a little bulky and the back loop are impressive, and various ideas have come to my mind.”

For the apparel, Needles brings its signature tracksuits, also available in black or white with a stitching graphic appearing across the pants. An amalgamation of the two brands’ logos comes together naturally through a clean split as a butterfly logo replaces the “D” in “DC.” Another Needles hallmark joins the assortment through “7 Cuts” T-shirts with a Frankenstein-like construction. Baseball caps, bucket hats, fanny packs, and a skateboard deck round out the rest of the collection.

The collaborative release is scheduled for Aug. 26 through DC Shoes’ website, along with select retailers. The skateboard deck, however, will only be available through Needles’ distribution channels. Pricing has yet to be announced.

The DC Shoes x Needles Hybrid Sneaker