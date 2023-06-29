Customizer Turns MSCHF’s Big Red Boots into ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots found itself in another viral moment this week.

In a new video on Instagram shared by @Jakepolino this week, which has over 260,000 likes on the social media platform at the time of publication, the customizer shows the process of altering the MSCHF Big Red Boots into the sneaker worn by the iconic video game character “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The video starts off with the customizer cutting the midfoot of the viral boots to remove some of the height by the ankle, followed by spray-painting the ankle collar to white. To further add to the inspiration of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” sneaker, the customizer cut up a belt and applied it to the midfoot while also spray-painting the bottom in gray.

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots were initially released on Feb. 16 exclusively at mschf.com and MSCHF’s Sneakers app for a retail price of $350 and much like past releases from the Brooklyn creative group, the boots sold out quickly. For fans who missed out on the first release, MSCHF restocked the boots on June 13.

In related MSCHF news, the Brooklyn creative group has a new Big Yellow Boot designed in collaboration with Crocs that’s possibly releasing soon.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.