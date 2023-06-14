Cub Cadet to Release the ‘Ultimate Lawn Mowing Shoes’

Cub Cadet, a Stanley Black & Decker owned brand known for outdoor power equipment, is getting into the sneaker game.

According to the company, it will drop a limited-edition release of the “ultimate lawn mowing shoes” later this month. Called “The Ultimas,” the shoe’s design is inspired by Cub Cadet’s Ultima Series zero-turn riding lawn mower.

The style features a water-resistant upper and is grass-stain proof. Further elements of the sneaker include a lace-less “EZ-On” closure, LED light-up tongue and a step-out heel frame.

Erin Floto, brand manager at Cub Cadet, said in a statement that footwear is “usually an afterthought” when it comes to the lawn mowing experience. “We are helping to revolutionize the way we care for our lawns with the introduction of Ultimas by turning those worn-out, grass-stained pairs of shoes into another lawn care must-have that our Cub Cadet customers can show pride in,” Floto said.

For the launch of the sneaker, Cub Cadet is partnering with NTWRK to offer fans a chance to win a pair of limited-edition Ultimas by entering a drawing on the livestream shopping app. Entries will be drawn during the NTWRK live episode at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 22, and winners will receive email confirmation and pay just $1.00 to receive a pair of Ultimas.

The shoes will only be available through this drawing. The entry period is now open at theshed.cubcadet.com.

To bring this shoe to life, Cub Cadet tapped footwear industry veteran Omar Bailey, the owner of BIPOC-led, L.A.-based footwear prototyping lab and venture studio FCTRY LAb. Bailey, who was also the former head of the Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab, worked closely with the Cub Cadet team to ensure the final result reflected the quality and performance of the outdoor power equipment company’s products.

This is the latest project for Bailey, who launched his first FCTRY LAb designed shoe in March, three months after securing $6 million in tranche round of financing. Bailey told FN at the time that the launch represented a surge of “freshness and innovation” for the company, which he said is “overdue” in the footwear industry.