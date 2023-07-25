Crenshaw Skate Club Founder Confirms Nike SB Dunk Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Celebrities Wearing Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Through the Years View Gallery 36 Images

The release of the much-anticipated Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk collab is almost here.

Crenshaw Skate Club founder Tobey McIntosh took to Instagram this week to unveil the club’s upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low collab, where he confirmed in the caption that it’s “Coming sooner than expected.”

“Being able to work on a SB Dunk has been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid. My first pair of skate shoes was a pair of SBs that I took from my moms closet. To say that 10 years later I’m collaborating with @nikesb on a dunk is surreal,” McIntosh wrote for the Instagram caption.

Leaked images of the Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low collab initially surfaced on social media this year and now, McIntosh has shared a closer look at the shoe. The SB Dunk collab features a tan-based nubuck upper that’s offset by multicolored overlay panels, along with blue hits covering the Swoosh logo. Crenshaw Skate Club branding appears on the tongue, heel tab, and footbed before a tan midsole and a semi-translucent blue outsole complete the look.

“I started Crenshaw Skate Club in 2017 with the mission of empowering and shedding light on all inner city skaters around the world due to the lack of representation in the skate industry.

Now, we are able to spread our message and shed light on inner city skateboarding by way of @nikesb . Wow!! 🤯,” McIntosh continued on the Instagram caption.

Despite an early look at the Crenshaw Skate Club x Nike SB Dunk Low collab, release details for the sneaker project have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Nike SB news, a “Powerpuff Girls” x Nike SB Dunk collab is reportedly releasing this holiday season.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.