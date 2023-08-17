Corporate’s Nike Air Ship Collab Drops Next Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has joined forces with Corporate for a new sneaker collaboration.

After confirming via the Nike SNKRS app that it has teamed up with Union for a two-shoe Air Jordan 1 collab dropping this month, Michael Jordan’s namesake brand and the premiere Cincinnati-based sneaker boutique have announced that their Nike Air Ship collab will be released next month.

Corporate teased the sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand on Instagram this month by sharing a video featuring the logos of both entities.

Sneaker leak social media account @Mr_Unloved1s shared images of the forthcoming Corporate x Nike Air Ship collab on Instagram, revealing that the shoe will feature a predominantly teal color scheme. The upper is equipped with a premium hairy suede material that’s offset by white trims on the Swoosh logo and matching white shoelaces. Nubuck panels appear on the forefoot, the ankle collar, and at the center of the Swoosh, while Corporate branding is stamped on the heel counter and “Got Em” is embroidered on the heel tab. Completing the look is a “Nike Air-branded tongue tag, a white sail-colored midsole and a gray rubber outsole.

According to Corporate on Instagram, this Nike Air Ship collab will be released on Sept. 8 at corporategotem.com and at Corporate stores. The sneaker will come with a $150 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 1 Low KO “Bred” is releasing via SNKRS this month.

