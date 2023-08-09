‘Project Runway’s’ Coral Castillo & Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Team Up for Bold Sneaker Collab

Project Runway alumni Coral Castillo partnered with Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese to create a MAC’ramé collection, a playful interpretation of the cheesy pasta dish brought to life.

From the dinner plate to the runway, the one-of-a-kind collaborative MAC’ramé collection includes high-top sneakers and a waist bag that marries the designer’s innovative and playful macramé artworks with the flavor-packed taste of Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese. The collection is heavily inspired by hues found in Cheetos Mac N’ Cheese’s flavors including orange “Bold &Cheesy,” green “Cheesy Jalapeño” and red “Flamin’ Hot.”

The Cheetos® Mac ‘N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC’ramé collection. CHEETOS Mac ‘N Cheese

Cast in cheesy orange and a mix of bold and spicy greens, the MAC-Top sneakers include Castillo’s woven and knotted macramé designs reminiscent of pasta noodles along with cheetah-printed insoles and shoe tongues. The footwear acts as a playful rendition of Chester Cheetah’s cartoonish apparel pieces while taking inspiration from his design and the bold flavors of the Mac ‘N Cheese he represents. Additionally, the footwear features Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese logo detailing and custom orange outsoles.

Aptly titled the Fanny Mac, the Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese fanny pack includes a playful corkscrew noodle zipper, smooth cheetah-printed lining and an adjustable faux leather strap with handmade macramé details. The best part? The accessory is large enough to hold 5.9 oz box of Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese.

“Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese wanted a playful twist. They wanted to partner with someone that has experience with macramé, so I created and designed these shoes,” said Castillo in an exclusive interview with Footwear News. “It’s the first time I’m doing shoes and a bag like this so it’s growth for my portfolio. I’m very excited to share it.”

The Cheetos® Mac ‘N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC’ramé collection. CHEETOS Mac ‘N Cheese

To snag items from the limited-edition Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC’ramé Collection, fans can enter for a chance to win by visiting CheetosMacrame.com from August 9, 2023, through September 8, 2023.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Chunky Sneakers