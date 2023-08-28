Converse and Undefeated Update the Weapon Sneaker With Two Collaborative Colorways

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Converse’s latest partnership with sneaker store Undefeated is revamping its signature Weapon shoes.

Launching in September, the duo’s newest sneaker — following their previous collaborations on Converse’s Chuck 70, Chuck 70 Mid and One Star shoes from 2017 to 2021 — brings a contemporary twist to the Weapon. The pair’s signature high-top uppers feature paneled white leather, with contrasting paneling in either off-white or tonal green colorways — each inspired by Undefeated’s signature camouflage print.

Converse x Undefeated’s Weapon sneakers in “Castle Wall.” Courtesy of Converse

Both iterations of the sneaker include embossed “Undefeated” logos on their heel counters, as well as “Play Dirty” lettering on their Y-bars — directly positioned over the style’s signature star accent. The round-toed pair is complete with textured rubber Egret cupsoles, bringing it a balanced, modern base.

Converse x Undefeated’s Weapon sneakers in “Chive.” Courtesy of Converse

The new shoe aims to represent the community in the 2020s, compared to its original rivalry-themed “Choose Your Weapon” campaigns. In imagery by Alexis Gross, a range of creatives wear the collaborative Weapon sneakers in both still and motion photos throughout Paris, Los Angeles and New York City — all within themes of community, youthfulness and versatility.

Converse x Undefeated’s Weapon sneaker campaign. Alexis Gross/Courtesy of Converse

Aside from its two new colorways, Converse and Undefeated are also taking a unique approach to their new shoe’s release. The duo’s “Chive” green-paneled style will be released on Undefeated’s website and Los Angeles boutique — reference in the shoe’s sock liners — on Sept. 2. At an undisclosed later date, the white “Castle Wall” colorway — featuring sockliners referencing its upcoming New York store — will also come out, with both shoes available on Converse’s website and the SNKRS app on Sept. 14.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.