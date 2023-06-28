Stüssy Teases Upcoming Converse x Our Legacy Collaboration

Stüssy and Converse are reinvigorating their ongoing collaboration for summer, with a little help from Our Legacy.

The trio of brands joined forces on a new capsule collection that will release on June 30, per Stüssy’s Instagram. On Monday, the California-based brand shared a new snapshot of a model rising from a pit in the desert while wearing a set of pale blue lace-up sneakers with Our Legacy’s dot-less yin and yang logo, instantly recognizable as Converse’s signature Chuck 70 style.

“Stüssy Our Legacy & Converse…,” the caption cryptically read, along with its launch date later this week.

Previously, Converse and Stüssy have teamed up on a wide range of co-branded product releases over the years. In 2022, the dup launched various styles of the sneaker label’s Chuck Taylor and One Star styles in hues including dark blue, pink and green, many accented with Stüssy’s own 8-ball symbol.

March 2023 found the pair reuniting again, dropping an off-white Chuck 70 Hi style accented by interlocking “S” motifs in small pearly studs.

The Stussy x Converse Chuck 70. Courtesy of Nike

Converse and Stüssy’s collaboration is the sneaker brand’s latest. Its 2023 slate of co-branded drops has already included launches with labels including Rick Owens DRKSHDW, Ader Error, Patta and FRGMT, among others.

Stüssy has also been leaning into a collaborative streak, having launched capsule products with brands including Nike, Martine Rose, Levi’s and others so far this year.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.