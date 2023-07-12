Converse Launches New Chuck Taylor All Star Cruise High-Top Sneaker

Converse has introduced a brand-new style.

Called the Chuck Taylor All Star Cruise, the sneaker pays homage to the counterculture fashion scene that adopted the Chuck Taylor All Star as its own, the footwear brand said in a statement.

The new Cruise high-top model features a lightweight, 12-ounce cotton canvas upper with a split canvas/suede tongue and several ‘90s skate-inspired elements, including a suede eye-row overlay, punched eyelets and fat poly laces. Comfort components are also built into the new shoe, like a bouncy foam midsole, OrthoLite cushioning and a lightweight EVA-injected outsole.

But the sneaker’s most distinguishable design feature comes via the shoe’s disrupted, elevated and layered midsole — something the shoe company has been playing with for several years via its Run Star and Lift models.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Cruise in Pink Sage. Courtesy of Converse

Converse’s new Cruise sneaker, which retails for $75, is now available in three colorways – Pink Sage, Egret, and Black – at Converse.com and at retailers worldwide.

On Tuesday, Converse celebrated the launch of the new sneaker with a Dock Party at Chelsea Piers in New York City. The event featured aura readings, drinks, a DJ and a sneaker customization station.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Cruise in Egret. Courtesy of Converse

Converse’s newest style comes at the same time the shoe brand released its collaboration with A-Cold-Wall. This newest collection in the ongoing series is inspired by attention to craft and detail with an emphasis on utility. A standout piece in the collaborative effort is the limited-edition Chuck 70 Ox, which features waxed canvas uppers, minimalist style cues and a patina effect.

The footwear, designed with the help of A-Cold-Wall creative director Samuel Ross, comes in “Green” and “Dark Sapphire” colorways and was crafted by pulling inspiration from timeless Converse silhouettes.

Converse has also collaborated with a multitude of other big names in fashion, television and music throughout the brand’s extensive history, including Moncler, Kurt Cobain, Off-White, Comme des Garçons, Ader Error, Rick Owens, Devin Booker, Stüssy, Telfar, JW Anderson, Undercover, Chinatown Market, Maison Margiela and Patta.

