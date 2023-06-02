Converse Releases New AS-1 Pro Colorways in Suede Designed by Skateboarder Alexis Sablone

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Converse dropped two new colorways of their AS-1 Pro sneaker, now in suede.

The modern skateboarding sneaker was crafted in collaboration with world-renowned Olympian Alexis Sablone, pulling inspiration from retro ’80s basketball and court silhouettes. Following the release of the sneaker in white and green leather on May 2, the new AS-1 Pro comes in an egret with dark burgundy and black and white colorways.

Both styles feature full suede uppers, giving the footwear a dynamic appearance.

The innovative sneaker also includes CX foam sock liner for impact protection, engineered coring built into the cupsole design for durability that delivers increased cushioning and enhanced board control, herringbone outsoles for increased traction and sleek cotton lace-up closures that bring the shoe full circle.

Converse x Alexis Sablone suede AS-1 Pro sneakers. Converse

Converse’s instantly recognizable star motif is also included on each side of the shoe. The new suede AS-1 Pro retail for $80 and are available in a wide range of men’s and women’s sizes.

Sablone’s sneakers blend the functional aspects of skateboarding with the nostalgic look and aesthetic of Converse sneakers seamlessly. Both colorways were designed by the athlete herself.

Converse x Alexis Sablone suede AS-1 Pro sneakers. Converse

Alexis Sablone is a multi-hyphenated talent with many accomplishments under her belt. Although Sablone is most well-known as a professional skateboarder, she is also an accomplished architect and designer. Additionally, she holds a BA from Barnard College, Columbia University and a Masters in Architecture from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Beyond her work in the arts, Sablone has snagged multiple wins from her time competing in the X Games. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Street final, Sablone finished in fourth place.

The new suede colorways of the Convers x Alexis Sablone AS-1 Pro are available to purchase now on Converse’s website.

