Converse and Ader Error Reunite for Second Chuck 70 Sneaker Collaboration

Converse and Ader Error
Converse has tapped Ader Error again for a new take on its signature sneaker. For their second collaboration, Converse’s Chuck 70 sneaker is given an Ader Error twist with grungy, artistic detailing — complete with the South Korean streetwear brand’s signature penchant for blue, of course.

The shoe’s iconic high-top canvas uppers have been reimagined in a crisp white hue, printed with a grid of abstract cobalt blue shapes across its surface — as seen on Ader Error’s Instagram.

The shoe is finished with an off-white rubber outsole with a splattered black pattern, grounded by a marbled blue and white rubber base. Aside from the staple sneaker, the duo’s second collaboration will also feature black and white sweatshirts with minimal co-branded logos at their centers.

Currently, the collaboration’s price points and launch dates are currently unknown — though, in its post, Ader Error did reveal the pieces will be available on its website and Converse’s site when the time comes. The sneaker is set to be released in August.

Previously, Ader Error and Converse joined forces at the start of the year to release a limited-edition Converse Chuck 70 sneaker together. The canvas style featured a monochrome off-white palette across its soles and uppers, which was overlaid with tonal blue patches and lettering proclaiming “The new is not new.”

Converse, ADERERROR, sneakers, white sneakers, unisex sneakers, high-top sneakers, lace-up sneakers, collaborations, patchwork sneakers, blue sneakers
Converse x ADERERROR’s Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 Hi sneakers.Courtesy of Farfetch

Converse’s second Ader Error collaboration marks the shoe brand’s latest co-branded project. So far this year, the brand has partnered with a wide range of labels on limited-edition shoes and collections, including Rick Owens DRKSHDW, A-Cold-Wall, Hello Kitty and Stüssy, among numerous others.

