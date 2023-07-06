×
Converse and A-Cold-Wall* Release New Chuck 70 Ox Style and Apparel Capsule

"Dark Sapphire," Converse, A-Cold-Wall*, Chuck 70 Ox.
Converse is continuing its collaborative partnership with A-Cold-Wall* releasing a new collection that offers a subversive twist on streetwear.

The collection is inspired by attention to craft and detail with an emphasis on utility. A standout piece in the collaborative effort is the limited-edition Chuck 70 Ox, which features waxed canvas uppers, minimalist style cues and a patina effect.

"Dark Sapphire," Converse, A-Cold-Wall*, Chuck 70 Ox.
Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Chuck 70 Ox style in “Green.”Converse

The footwear, designed with the help of A-Cold-Wall*’s creative director Samuel Ross, comes in “Green” and “Dark Sapphire” colorways and was crafted by pulling inspiration from timeless Converse silhouettes.

Accompanying the revamped Chuck 70 style is an apparel capsule collection that includes shorts, T-shirts and long-sleeve polos cast in navy and stone hues.

Converse, A-Cold-Wall*, Chuck 70 Ox, apparel.
Converse x A-Cold-Wall* long-sleeve polo.Converse

To spearhead the collection’s campaign, Converse and A-Cold-Wall* enlisted help from multi-instrumentalist musician Takuya Nakamura, whose artistic mantra aligns with that of the collaborations.

Takuya Nakamura, Converse, A Cold Wall,
Takuya Nakamura for Converse x A-Cold-Wall*Converse

The Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Chuck 70 Ox and coordinating apparel capsule is now available at A-Cold-Wall* and will arrive at Converse.com and select retailers on July 11. 

Converse, A-Cold-Wall*, Chuck 70 Ox, apparel.
Converse x A-Cold-Wall* shorts.Converse

Created by Ross in 2015, the British designer brand A-Cold-Wall* pulls inspiration from streetwear culture and aesthetics, merging the working class uniform with impeccable tailoring via Savile Row. Ross was a former apprentice to Virgil Abloh who created Off-White. Since its conception, the designer brand has collaborated with Diesel Red Tag, Timberland, Dr. Martens and Nike.

Converse has also collaborated with a multitude of other big names in fashion, television and music throughout the brand’s extensive history, including Moncler, Kurt Cobain, Off-White, Comme Des Garcon, ADER error, Rick Owens, Devin Booker, Stüssy, DRKSHDW, FRGMT, the Simpsons, Telfar, JW Anderson, Undercover, Chinatown Market, Maison Margiela and Patta.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Converse and A-Cold-Wall* Release Chuck 70 Ox and Apparel Capsule
