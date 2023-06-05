Cole Haan Unveils Pride 2023 Sneaker Collection With Padded Performance Styles & Colorful Silhouettes

Cole Haan sneakers are getting a colorful boost this Pride month.

The premium footwear company has launched three new sneaker styles to celebrate Pride 2023. The offering will include the GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker, the GrandPrø Rally Canvas Slip-On Sneaker and the ZerøGrand Outspace Running Shoe. Each style will be available for both men and women.

The GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker. Cole Haan

The GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker arrives crafted in leather with a descending suede accent. The tennis-inspired lace-up sneaker comes cushioned with a GrandFøam footbed and plush heel padding that hugs your foot. A lightweight molded EVA midsole, a rubber toe and heel pods for added traction complete this silhouette.

The GrandPrø Rally Slip-On Sneaker. Cole Haan

The GrandPrø Rally Slip-On Sneaker is decorated with an assortment of colors and crafted in breathable and durable canvas uppers. The slip-on shoes also have a memory foam footbed for ultimate comfort, a lightweight injection molded EVA cupsole and a textured outsole for added traction. The GrandPrø Rally Slip-On sneaker retails for $150.

The ZerøGrand Outspace 3 Running Shoe. Cole Haan

The ZerøGrand Outspace 3 Running Shoe is the ultimate performance sneaker and comes crafted in mixed material uppers. The sneaker also has a breathable mono-mesh upper with perforated lining to keep you cool and dry and Superfeel Lite cushioning pads for a light and smooth ride. A padded tongue, midfoot internal arch band for added support, collar disperse lace pressure and zonal articulated rubber outsole complete this style.

Cole Haan allowed staff to be the storytellers of its new Pride collection. David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan, stated that the label asked employees to convey what Pride symbolizes to them.

“Volunteers throughout the company received the limited-edition product and their responses will be featured on our social media and email channels, providing an all-inclusive perspective on the collection,” Maddocks said.

The Cole Haan Pride collection ranges in price from $150-$180 and is currently available to purchase at colehaan.com.

In honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, several labels and retailers have amped up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and a sense of purpose. Cole Haan is the latest brand to launch an inclusive and LGBTQIA+-themed collection for Pride Month, joining a range of brands like Adidas, Sperry, Vans and Teva that have released limited-edition capsules and products for the occasion.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.