Jordan Brand Gifts Carmelo Anthony Sneakers Inspired by His Illustrious NBA Career

Carmelo Anthony laced up Jordans throughout his storied NBA career. To celebrate his time in the league — specifically his stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks — Jordan Brand gifted the recently retired hooper a special Air Jordan 2 pack.

The two Air Jordan 2s gifted to Carmelo Anthony by Jordan Brand. Courtesy of Jordan Brand

The two-shoe Air Jordan 2 pack for Anthony is delivered in the colors synonymous with the Nuggets and the Knicks, with one look executed largely in white and the other in black. The white shoe, a nod to his time in Denver, also features the team’s blue and gold hues. The black shoe, which was created for his stint in New York, includes hits of orange and blue. The shoes also feature hits of gold, which Jordan Brand said “symbolizes his iconic career on the highest of world stages as a 3-time gold medalist.” Also, Jordan Brand added “Stay Melo” to the heels of both pairs of shoes.

The “Stay Melo” gold branding on the heels of Carmelo Anthony’s special Air Jordan 2s. Courtesy of Jordan Brand

As for the packaging, the box includes a variety of graphics, such as the athlete’s logo, a nod to his “Hoodie Melo” persona, references to Anthony being Jordan Brand’s first signature athlete after Michael Jordan, his different jersey numbers and more.

Anthony — who remains a member of the Jordan Brand family even after retirement — called an end to his NBA career in May. The No. 3 pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft announced his departure from the league after 19 seasons in a touching social media video set to the soundtrack of Ghostface Killah and Mary J. Blige’s “All That I Got Is You.” In the announcement, Anthony sent a warm message to his son, Kiyan. “My legacy, my son, is in you,” the NBA great said. “I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch.”

The Air Jordan 2s gifted to Carmelo Anthony. Courtesy of Jordan Brand