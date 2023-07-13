Cariuma’s Latest Sneaker Collection Nods to Vincent Van Gogh’s Artworks

Cariuma is paying homage to the famed artist and visionary Vincent van Gogh. The footwear company incorporated some of his most famous works into their latest collection while honoring his life and work.

The imaginative collection was created with help from the Van Gogh Museum in celebration of its 50th anniversary and includes four lace-up styles in canvas or leather. The shoes come in a range of both men’s and women’s sizes.

Cariuma x Vincent van Gogh “Sunflowers” Oca sneaker.

The canvas styles retail for $89 while the sole leather Salvas style retails for $139. Their “Sunflowers” Oca is 100% vegan crafted of organic cotton and natural slip-resistant rubber and features a painted blooming sunflower print. Additionally, the shoes feature fully stitched outsoles and mamona oil bio-based with a cork insert featuring Cariuma logo detailing.

Cariuma x Vincent van Gogh “Sunflowers” Salvas sneaker.

Crafted out of white leather, their “Sunflowers” Salvas are similar to their Oca style, the shoes feature a head-turning blossoming sunflower design made up of artful brushstrokes except the design is central to the back of the shoe. Both the Oca and Salva have white laces and white rubber soles.

Cariuma x Vincent van Gogh “Jubilee Flowers” low-top sneaker. Cariuma

The “Wheat Fields” low-top sneaker depicts Van Gogh’s “Wheatfield with Crows” all over. The style features deep blue, black, white and wheat-colored hues, in accordance with the colors used in the original painting, and is also made of cotton canvas uppers and lining. The lace-up closures on this sneaker are white like a majority of its counterparts.

Cariuma x Vincent van Gogh “Wheat Fields” low-top sneaker. Cariuma

In an alternative style, the “Jubilee Flowers” low-top sneaker takes inspiration from Van Gogh’s floral “Jubilee” painting, incorporating botanicals in a blush pink and other pastel shades onto the cotton canvas uppers. Instead of white laces like the other styles, this low-top sneaker includes coordinating pink laces.

All of the Cariuma x Vincent van Gogh styles are available for purchase now on Cariuma’s website.

PHOTOS: See all of the sneakers from Christian Louboutin’s fall 2024 menswear collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Workout Shoes