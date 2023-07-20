Cariuma Skates Into Summer With New Peanuts Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cariuma’s latest collaboration brings a skate-worthy twist to a beloved cartoon.

The sustainable sneaker brand’s new collaborative launch is with none other than Peanuts, Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip and cartoon movies. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, a trio of its hit shoes are all revamped with Peanuts prints, each retailing for $89.

Cariuma x Peanuts’ OCA Low sneakers. Courtesy of Cariuma

The first is the lace-up OCA Low, whose canvas uppers are cast in staple black and off-white hues, plus a rosy pink tone, with a print of the cartoon’s beagle mascot, Snoopy, rolling on a skateboard.

A similar theme continues with the Naioca Pro sneaker, another lace-up style with canvas uppers, cast in white, black and a tonal emerald green, that features Cariuma’s signature geometric logo on its sides. This low-top pair is given a Peanuts twist through its non-slip off-white rubber soles, which are paneled with a linear print of Snoopy and his owner, Charlie Brown, skating (and occasionally falling down) together.

Cariuma x Peanuts’ Naioca Pro sneakers. Courtesy of Cariuma

The final style to receive the Peanuts treatment is the Slip-On Pro, a canvas style with rounded toes. In this instance, the pair is finished with its signature non-slip off-white rubber soles and topped with Cariuma’s logo in an off-white hue. Its front panels are covered in an allover print of Snoopy speedily skating around, creating a whimsical effect across the pair in both off-white and rose pink colorways.

Cariuma x Peanuts’ Slip-On Pro sneakers. Courtesy of Cariuma

This isn’t Cariuma’s only time working with Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. In July 2022, the brand also dropped a seven-shoe collection with the cartoon’s beloved beagle and his best friend, Woodstock, which also included a T-shirt, to promote the importance of environmental conservation.

Previously, Cariuma leaned into its collaborative spirit with a wide range of co-branded drops, limited-edition releases and collections in recent years. In 2023, the label furthered this mission through new drops with brands including the Van Gogh Museum, Pantone, “National Geographic” and “Avatar,” among others.