The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Sold Out Long Ago — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Bricks & Wood’s New Balance 9060 collab released in January and given how much buzz was surrounding the sneaker, it was no surprise that the project sold out quickly. For fans who are still searching for a pair, the only place they can buy the shoe is on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Bricks & Woods x New Balance 9060 “Nothing Changes but the Address” collab is reselling for an average price of $284, which is slightly above the suggested $180 retail price. At the time of publication, the lowest asking price of the shoe is going for $320 for a men’s size 11.5 and a high bid of $450 for a men’s size 13.

The Bricks & Woods x New Balance 9060 collab is the second project between the two entities and is the streetwear label’s take on the idea of home, with the sneaker inspired by Bricks & Wood founder Kacey Lynch’s grandmother’s house. The sneaker features a gray-based mesh upper that’s offset by hairy suede overlay panels and fuzzy shoelaces. Completing the design is a Abzorb midsole.

“This collaboration simply takes you on a journey. A journey of my experiences traveling from South Central to across the world & everything in-between. No matter where I go or where I may end up, I’ll always be me, I’ll always be home because I wear my community in my soul. Nothing will ever change, just the address,” Lynch said about his New Balance collab.

