“Succession” Star Brian Cox Fronts Kith’s Fall Campaign

Brian Cox has followed the lead of Jerry Seinfeld, Bryan Cranston, and Steve Buscemi as elder entertainers fronting campaigns for Kith.

The Succession star takes the lead for Kith’s fall 2023 collection in photographs and a nearly three-minute-long narrative video. The clip feints with Cox seeming to play a role much like his Logan Roy in Succession, as he’s marshaled via motorcade into an expensive home. Once there, though, this Cox character is far more sanguine — talking to flowers as he waters them, enjoying a glass of red, sitting by the fire, and so on. Eventually, there’s a twist, but who are we to spoil it? What we can say is that Logan Roy’s favorite phrase does eventually make an appearance.

Throughout, he wears a variety of Kith garments — some suitable for his age and others less so — including a varsity jacket, knit zip-up sweater, embroidered sweatshirt, and more. It’s not exactly the quiet luxury look the fictional Roy family was known for, although the opening does see Cox in a black jacket, white button-up, and grey flat cap that would fit best in the world of WayStar RoyCo. He also dons a pair of loafers from Kith’s collaboration with Blackstock & Weber.

As has become routine for such Kith campaigns, the social media reaction is a mix of mockery and rejoicing over the intersection of interests. Everyone could agree, though, that the Kith budget is fat, and it’s established a reliable formula for putting itself into the digital conversation for a day or so.

Kith’s fall collection will begin releasing at 11 a.m. EST Friday through its website and physical locations. The memes, if they haven’t already, should also begin hitting your timeline soon.