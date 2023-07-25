Water Inspires Breanna Stewart’s Next Puma Stewie 2 Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of New York Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart’s Puma signature basketball shoe is hitting shelves soon.

After delivering the “Earth” colorway in June, the German sportswear giant has confirmed via its release calendar that the latest Puma Stewie 2 “Water” colorway is launching next month.

According to Puma, this version of the sneaker “continues the elements of nature story and signifies how Stewie’s game flows smoothly throughout every level of her life both on and off the court.”

The Puma Stewie 2 “Water” dons a graphical print throughout the entirety of the low-cut upper that’s designed to look like flowing water. The blue-based accents continue onto the form stripe branding on the sides and shoelaces, while Stewart’s signature logo appears on the tongue and heel counter. Cushioning the underfoot is a blue Nitro foam midsole and a rubber outsole.

“Introducing the Stewie 2, the second signature shoe for Breanna Stewart. Just like the first, it’s designed to dominate on the court, just like Stewie herself. It has a responsive Nitro midsole to give you all the bounce needed to get to the rim and a non-slip rubber outsole to help you cut to the lane and cross-up the opponent. Are you ready to take your game to the next level?

Stewart debuted the Puma Stewie 2 “Water” colorway at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas this month, which was where her team took the win after she was named captain for the event.

The Puma Stewie 2 “Water” colorway will be released on Aug. 4 at Puma.com at 12 a.m. ET and at select Puma retailers. The sneaker will come with a $125 price tag.

The Puma Stewie 2 “Water.”

