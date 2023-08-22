Brain Dead’s Debut Hoka Collab Is a Super Weird Sandal

Brain Dead has brought its cult following and heady sensibilities to a series of well-suited collaborators that has included Vans, Oakley, and Asics. Keeping the trend going of staying just under the radar, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is now partnering with Hoka for the very first time.

For its debut Hoka collaboration, Brain Dead turns the Hopara technical sandal into something that looks like it could be plucked from a tackle box and cast into water. An iridescent green synthetic cage sits above a purple neoprene collar for a snug but breathable hold on your feet. A black nylon strap with green, pixelated “Brain Dead” text runs down the tongue and heel — with the mark also sitting debossed on the cage’s heel. The speed lacing maintains the same black and green scheme, bringing a digital look to a sandal begging you to take it outside.

Underfoot, a gradient fades from black to green on the upper half of the jagged tooth midsole, while the lower half matches the outsole’s midfoot in black. The rest of the all-terrain outsole then arrives in a yellow that suggests aging and climbs up the toe for extra protection.

Brain Dead’s Hoka Hopara is out now through the streetwear brand’s website for $175, with an additional online drop to follow through Hoka at 3 p.m. EST Aug. 25. You’ll also be able to find in-store availability through retailers including Dover Street Market.