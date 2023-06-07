The Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Collaboration Arrives in July

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Update: June 7, 2023

Sneaker fans rejoice. The Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk is finally being released.

Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk. Nike

Created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear label Born X Raised, the footwear will be available for purchase on July 21 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and retails for $130. A skateshop release is scheduled for July 20.

What We Originally Reported on Jan. 13, 2023

Nike SB has a new SB Dunk collab in the works. This time, the Swoosh’s skateboarding line has joined forces with LA-based streetwear label Born X Raised for a new iteration of the beloved model.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Masterchefian shared images and video on Instagram this week of the unreleased Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low, a new sneaker project that’s reportedly launching this summer.

The Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low features a tumbled leather upper in white, with the traditional perforations at the toe box updated to feature a new pattern. Adding a touch of color to the collab are blue suede overlay panels, and matching blue shoelaces. The collab also features special embroidery at the forefoot that reads “One Block At a Time” which is the motto of the label. The sneaker’s standout element is the holographic Swoosh logo on the sides and heel tab, with co-branding on the latter. Rounding out the design is a special graphic printed on the footbed, while a white midsole and a semi-translucent blue outsole complete the look.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low will hit retail this summer at select Nike SB stockists. At the time of publication, the sneaker has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike SB news, a new Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab in a “Pine Green” colorway is reportedly dropping in March. The silhouette will reportedly feature new updates specific to skateboarding, with special co-branded details are expected to appear on the shoe’s heel tab.