Blondey Adds See-Through Uppers to His Adidas Pro Model Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas Skateboarding has tapped THAMES MMMXX. founder and the brand’s global team rider Blondey McCoy for its next sneaker project.

The German sportswear giant has unveiled the Blondey x Adidas Pro Model collab, which will make its retail debut before week’s end.

According to the Three Stripes, this project pays homage to McCoy’s affinity for the classic Superstar silhouette as seen with several design elements pulled from the duo’s previous Superstar collab.

The Blondey x Adidas Pro Model collab will be released in two colorways including “Indigo” and “Night Indigo.” Both iterations feature a translucent TPU upper that has been a staple detail in McCoy and Adidas’ past sneaker projects. The iconic Three Stripes branding appears at the midfoot while McCoy’s name is stamped above.

“Building off Blondey McCoy’s love of 3-Stripes basketball classics, the Blondey Pro Model ADV brings his stylized design vision and unique materials to the iconic silhouette. Mixing the translucent TPU materials that made his prior designs pop, the Blondey Pro Model features a full TPU upper with synthetic 3-Stripes with the Pro Model’s iconic shell toe. Carrying on his design legacy, the Blondey Pro Model adds gold branding and custom Blondey sockliner art, along with durability and enhancements for modern skateboarding,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

The Blondey x Adidas Pro Model collab in the “Indigo” colorway will be released on Friday exclusively at thamesmmxx.com and via the Adidas Confirmed app. The black-based colorway of the project will be released at adidas.com/skateboarding and at select Adidas Skateboarding stockists.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.