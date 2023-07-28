×
Images of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force Collab Have Emerged

The Billie Eilish x Nike Alpha Force.
The Billie Eilish x Nike Alpha Force.
Courtesy of Nike
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Becky G performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Coachella 2023 Performances: Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Billie Eilish and More
View Gallery34 Images

Top-charting singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has a new Nike sneaker collaboration in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Solelinks on Twitter reported images from @Brandon1an on the forthcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force Low collabs ahead of the sneaker’s scheduled August release.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force Low sneakers come in two distinct makeups. The first pair dons a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset by red and black accents throughout the shoe. The second pair donned a contrasting white and black color scheme throughout the silhouette. Both pairs feature Billie Eilish’s signature branding stamped on the heel of the footbed, while classic Alpha Force branding appears on the tongue. The silhouette’s signature design element is the strap at the midfoot for lockdown.

“The AAF88 x Billie Eilish is a remix of a shoe with a storied past and a promising future. Complement any outfit you dare to create in a silhouette that’s reimagined to push the limits of your style. Available in two versatile colorways, it’s perfect for however you want to show up,” Nike wrote for the product description on SNKRS.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force collab in both colorways will be released via SNKRS on Aug. 8. The sneaker will retail for $130.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

