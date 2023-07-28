Images of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force Collab Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Top-charting singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has a new Nike sneaker collaboration in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Solelinks on Twitter reported images from @Brandon1an on the forthcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force Low collabs ahead of the sneaker’s scheduled August release.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force Low sneakers come in two distinct makeups. The first pair dons a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset by red and black accents throughout the shoe. The second pair donned a contrasting white and black color scheme throughout the silhouette. Both pairs feature Billie Eilish’s signature branding stamped on the heel of the footbed, while classic Alpha Force branding appears on the tongue. The silhouette’s signature design element is the strap at the midfoot for lockdown.

Official Images: Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88



h/t @brandon1an pic.twitter.com/FtWL4OVhKU — SOLELINKS (@SOLELINKS) July 27, 2023

“The AAF88 x Billie Eilish is a remix of a shoe with a storied past and a promising future. Complement any outfit you dare to create in a silhouette that’s reimagined to push the limits of your style. Available in two versatile colorways, it’s perfect for however you want to show up,” Nike wrote for the product description on SNKRS.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force collab in both colorways will be released via SNKRS on Aug. 8. The sneaker will retail for $130.

