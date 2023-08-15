The 11 Best adidas White Sneakers to Complement Any Outfit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are no shoes quite like clean white sneakers. They’re undeniably timeless and transcend boundaries of style, class, and gender. While many brands have been designing white sneakers since white Keds were released in 1916, adidas’ white sneakers are some of the best and most popular styles to shop, regardless of age or occasion.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. On TikTok alone, searches for “white adidas shoes” have 79.9 million views, with users recommending their must-have adidas styles, calling out names like adidas Swift Runs, Nizza Platforms, Ultraboost 1.0s, and Superstars. These adidas silhouettes, and others have people fascinated and obsessed with their comfort, style, and versatility, so much so that the adidas sneakers have made their way into the closets of fashion tastemakers like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Niki DeMartino.

adidas has been making some of the best white sneakers of all time since its inception in 1949, with roots in the athletic market. The brand debuted styles for soccer (the most famous being the Samba), then for track and field and basketball. However, the white sneaker category changed forever in 1965 when adidas dropped its Stan Smith model, originally built for tennis but has since evolved into a street-style favorite. Now, adidas Ultraboosts, Campus 00s, and other innovative performance styles from the Three Stripes offer an amped-up experience for running, walking, playing basketball, and just existing comfortably.

So whether you’re looking to refresh your favorite adidas white sneakers or are in the market for a new style, start here with the 11 best white adidas sneakers.

Related:

Best White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses

adidas Shoes for Spring Outfits

adidas Superstar Sneakers $100 Buy Now at adidas



The adidas Superstar shoe is low-key at heart, and its subtle nature is all part of its charm and popularity. It has a complete leather design with serrated 3-Stripes details on both sides and an adidas Superstar box logo. The rubber outsole helps maintain traction for fast-paced moments while the cushioned heel tab and tongue provide support and comfort. Style them with sharply tailored separates or casual shorts and a collared sweater.



What reviewers say: “You just can’t beat the classics. Can’t count how many pairs of these I’ve owned now.” Some say that adidas’ Superstar sneaker deserves the leading title as the shoe to start the white sneaker trend. From 1970, when it dropped as a basketball sneaker , until now, the adidas Superstar is one of the world’s most unmistakable sneaker styles. It’s been catapulted by cultural icons like basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Run-D.M.C., who brought the silhouette out of sports culture and into the streets.The adidas Superstar shoe is low-key at heart, and its subtle nature is all part of its charm and popularity. It has a complete leather design with serrated 3-Stripes details on both sides and an adidas Superstar box logo. The rubber outsole helps maintain traction for fast-paced moments while the cushioned heel tab and tongue provide support and comfort. Style them with sharply tailored separates or casual shorts and a collared sweater.“You just can’t beat the classics. Can’t count how many pairs of these I’ve owned now.”

adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers $75 Buy Now at adidas



You can truly do anything with this shoe. The simple silhouette and platform sole make it versatile, especially when paired with jeans and joggers for a casual vibe or dressed up with a dress or work pants.



What reviewers say: “Great everyday shoe! Goes with almost anything. The platform is definitely a plus for someone short like me.”



Related:

Best adidas Skate Shoes Say hello to your new favorite everyday white sneaker. The adidas Nizza is minimalist and easy to wear with its sport-adjacent make-up, inspired mostly by basketball. It has a vulcanized rubber platform outsole for height and a canvas upper for maximum breathability. While canvas can be harder to clean than leather, it’s worth the extra scrub with a sneaker-friendly brush — read tips on how to clean white sneakers here . Plus, these look even cooler when worn in.You can truly do anything with this shoe. The simple silhouette and platform sole make it versatile, especially when paired with jeans and joggers for a casual vibe or dressed up with a dress or work pants.“Great everyday shoe! Goes with almost anything. The platform is definitely a plus for someone short like me.”

adidas Forum Low Sneakers $110 Buy women’s Now at adidas



The Forum Lows have the same look and feel as the Forum Highs but with a shorter ankle. They have plenty of support and a shock-absorbing sole. So if you’re looking for a chunkier pair of classic sneakers with a vintage style, make these white sneakers yours.



What reviewers say: “Versatile style to wear and good quality. Practical with many options.”



Related:

A Guide to the adidas Forum Shoes The adidas Forum Low was first released in 1984 as adidas’ flagship basketball silhouette. While the design was available in both high and low-top build, the low-top soon became the most popular of the two thanks to its versatility off the court. These days, the Forum Low remains one of Adidas’ top classic sneakers on the streets and the internet, like on TikTok , where the style has 69.2 million views.The Forum Lows have the same look and feel as the Forum Highs but with a shorter ankle. They have plenty of support and a shock-absorbing sole. So if you’re looking for a chunkier pair of classic sneakers with a vintage style, make these white sneakers yours.“Versatile style to wear and good quality. Practical with many options.”

adidas NMD_R1 Sneakers $150 Buy Now at adidas

The



Whether you’re exploring a new city or going to the grocery store, adidas’ NMD_R1 is up for the task. The sporty lifestyle shoe has a knit upper and springy Boost midsole inspired by those found in running sneakers but offers a more subtle silhouette. The all-white iteration is simultaneously classic and au courant, capable of instantly elevating any outfit.



What reviewers say: “Shoes are best in class. I Have walked around 50 miles in Seattle and hiked up a mountain in upstate New York. These shoes are a BEST BUY.”



Related:

Best Adidas Gym Shoes The adidas NMD_R1 has been a hit silhouette for the brand since it debuted in December 2015 . It draws inspiration from past adidas silhouettes that were considered progressive for their time, such as the Micro Pacer, Rising Star, and the Boston Super.Whether you’re exploring a new city or going to the grocery store, adidas’ NMD_R1 is up for the task. The sporty lifestyle shoe has a knit upper and springy Boost midsole inspired by those found in running sneakers but offers a more subtle silhouette. The all-white iteration is simultaneously classic and au courant, capable of instantly elevating any outfit.“Shoes are best in class. I Have walked around 50 miles in Seattle and hiked up a mountain in upstate New York. These shoes are a BEST BUY.”

adidas Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Sneakers $70 Buy Now at adidas



What reviewers say: “They look great and slip on with ease. They hold my foot snugly and support my arches well. Overall a great simple sneaker that is great looking.” The adidas Lite Racer Adapt 6.0s are the ultimate slip-on sneakers , balanced perfectly between fashion-forward and extremely comfortable. We love the classic slip-on look with the flat white sole and chic upper for added visual interest. The shoe has a mesh composition that contains a minimum of 50 percent recycled content and a strap with bold lettering that delivers style and a snug, sock-like feel. Plus, the Cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole puts power into each step.“They look great and slip on with ease. They hold my foot snugly and support my arches well. Overall a great simple sneaker that is great looking.”

adidas Kantana Sneakers $90 Buy Now at adidas



What reviewers say: “Perfect comfort due to the flexibility of the sole.” adidas puts a spin on the classic white tennis shoe with its under-the-radar Kantana silhouette . The style is made from leather and suede and features a molded sockliner and a padded collar, making them feel plush and springy all day. The overall vintage-inspired sporty vibe delivers an effortlessness that looks stylish, whether paired with jeans, a maxi dress, or trousers.“Perfect comfort due to the flexibility of the sole.”

How to Clean adidas White Sneakers

Of course, it’s almost inevitable that if you wear your adidas white sneakers every day, they will get dirty. But the good news is there are some great sneaker cleaners available you can use to help keep them looking like new. Make sure to choose a cleaning solution that’s designed to treat the type of fabric you’re working with (say leather or stretchy knit) and apply a shoe brush that will help you gently remove surface dirt and apply the cleaning agent. It’s also a good idea to have a Magic Eraser handy for removing scuffs on leather uppers or the shoe’s outsole. And while it requires a little more effort, remember it’s important to clean your white adidas sneakers periodically to prevent any sort of permanent staining or dinginess (aka don’t wait until they’re a complete mess to use a treatment).

How We Selected The Best White adidas Sneakers

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

To compile this list of the best white adidas sneakers, we conducted hours of research. We first spent time scouring the footwear market, evaluating each sneaker’s comfort level, style, and durability. We also considered any extra factors like customer reviews, social media clout, size range, and special features such as the use of sustainable materials. Learn more about us here.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, Chwatt can be found scouring the internet for the best sandals and adidas sneakers to add to her ever-growing collection. Chwatt updated this story with the best finds for 2023.