The 11 Best adidas White Sneakers to Complement Any Outfit

There are no shoes quite like clean white sneakers. They’re undeniably timeless and transcend boundaries of style, class, and gender. While many brands have been designing white sneakers since white Keds were released in 1916, adidas’ white sneakers are some of the best and most popular styles to shop, regardless of age or occasion.
Don’t just take our word for it, though. On TikTok alone, searches for “white adidas shoes” have 79.9 million views, with users recommending their must-have adidas styles, calling out names like adidas Swift Runs, Nizza Platforms, Ultraboost 1.0s, and Superstars. These adidas silhouettes, and others have people fascinated and obsessed with their comfort, style, and versatility, so much so that the adidas sneakers have made their way into the closets of fashion tastemakers like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Niki DeMartino.
adidas has been making some of the best white sneakers of all time since its inception in 1949, with roots in the athletic market. The brand debuted styles for soccer (the most famous being the Samba), then for track and field and basketball. However, the white sneaker category changed forever in 1965 when adidas dropped its Stan Smith model, originally built for tennis but has since evolved into a street-style favorite. Now, adidas Ultraboosts, Campus 00s, and other innovative performance styles from the Three Stripes offer an amped-up experience for running, walking, playing basketball, and just existing comfortably.
So whether you’re looking to refresh your favorite adidas white sneakers or are in the market for a new style, start here with the 11 best white adidas sneakers.
Of course, it’s almost inevitable that if you wear your adidas white sneakers every day, they will get dirty. But the good news is there are some great sneaker cleaners available you can use to help keep them looking like new. Make sure to choose a cleaning solution that’s designed to treat the type of fabric you’re working with (say leather or stretchy knit) and apply a shoe brush that will help you gently remove surface dirt and apply the cleaning agent. It’s also a good idea to have a Magic Eraser handy for removing scuffs on leather uppers or the shoe’s outsole. And while it requires a little more effort, remember it’s important to clean your white adidas sneakers periodically to prevent any sort of permanent staining or dinginess (aka don’t wait until they’re a complete mess to use a treatment).
For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.
To compile this list of the best white adidas sneakers, we conducted hours of research. We first spent time scouring the footwear market, evaluating each sneaker’s comfort level, style, and durability. We also considered any extra factors like customer reviews, social media clout, size range, and special features such as the use of sustainable materials. Learn more about us here.
Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, Chwatt can be found scouring the internet for the best sandals and adidas sneakers to add to her ever-growing collection. Chwatt updated this story with the best finds for 2023.
