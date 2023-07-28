Custom ‘Barbie’-Inspired MSCHF Boots Surfaces on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A sneaker customizer is capitalizing on the “Barbie” craze by creating a “Barbie”-inspired version of the ever-popular MSCHF Big Red Boot.

Sneaker customizer @davdilernia shared images on Instagram today of his “Barbie”-themed colorway of the MSCHF Big Red Boot. The version created by the aforementioned customizer features a tonal “Barbie” pink color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper, while “Barbie” branding is stamped by the ankle collars. According to the Instagram caption, this version of the boot is not officially affiliated with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film that hit theaters this month or the Brooklyn-based creative group MSCHF.

The MSCHF Big Red Boot was released in February exclusively on the MSCHF Sneakers app and it retailed for $350. The boot was restocked several times and much like the initial launch, the boot sold out quickly. Several customizers have made their own version of the shoe including one turning the silhouette into the “Sonic the Hedgehog” shoe.

In related MSCHF news, Crocs’ collaborative MSCHF Big Yellow Boot is releasing in August.

