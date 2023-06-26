For Its 30th Anniversary, Bape Reimagines the Adidas Campus 80s

Frequent collaborators Adidas Originals and Bape will soon deliver another reinterpreted iteration of a classic sneaker.

To celebrate Bape’s 30th anniversary, the brand reimagined the iconic Campus 80s silhouette, which is the third release in a series of launches to commemorate the moment. The limited-edition Bape x Adidas Campus 80s is executed with chocolate brown suede uppers and features Three Stripes and Bape lateral branding, the athletic giant’s Trefoil logo and Bape-Sta branding on the heel tabs, “30” lace jewels and 30th anniversary details on the tongues.

The Bape x Adidas Campus 80s collab arrives July 1st via the Adidas Confirmed app, at select retailers and on Bape.com.

The Bape x Adidas Campus 80s collab. Courtesy of Adidas

To reveal the collaboration, Bape created a campaign that the brand explains revisits early 2000s Japanese sneaker catalogs and magazines. Each image, the brand explained, explores key product details and materials, and is a “fictionalized editorial” it believes “is a fitting ode to the past, present and future of Bape.”

Adidas has been busy with sneaker collaborations as of late. Last week, the brand revealed its latest look with Bad Bunny, a “Triple Black” colorway of the Response CL style. The monochromatic features uppers that pair leather and mesh, which sit atop plush black midsoles and rubber outsoles. The collab, which retailed for $160, was available for purchase through a drawing on the Adidas Confirmed app.

A look at the Bape x Adidas Campus 80s collaboration. Courtesy of Adidas

The heels of the Bape x Adidas Campus 80s collab. Courtesy of Adidas