Bait and Puma Celebrates ‘The Flash’ With New RS-X Collab

Bait x Puma RS-X 'The Flash'
The Bait x Puma RS-X "The Flash."
Courtesy of Puma
The long-awaited comic book film “The Flash” is finally hitting theatres this week and prior to its release, Bait and Puma have come together for a special sneaker project.

The German sportswear giant announced via its release calendar that the Bait x Puma RS-X “The Flash” collab will be released before week’s end.

The sneaker features a red-based leather upper that’s offset by black accents along with a gold lightning bolt details on the sides as a nod to “The Flash” logo. Additional details include Bait branding stamped on the heel counter while co-branding is printed on the footbed. Completing the look is a red midsole and a black outsole.

“Step into superhero style with the RS-X The Flash sneakers. A celebration of the 2023 DC film “The Flash”, these sneakers are outfitted with details every fan will enjoy. Strap on these sneakers and unlock your own superpowers,” Puma wrote for the product description.

The Bait x Puma RS-X “The Flash” collab will be released on Wednesday exclusively on the Puma app. The sneaker project will retail for $120.

The Bait x Puma RS-X “The Flash.”
The Bait x Puma RS-X “The Flash.”

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

