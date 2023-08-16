Bad Bunny’s Adidas Response CL Boston Day Invokes the Green Monster at Fenway Park

Last year, the mayor of Boston proclaimed Aug. 18 as “Bad Bunny Day.” The Puerto Rican artist isn’t going to let people forget either, as Bad Bunny and Adidas will release a Response CL colorway in celebration one year later.

The Response CL “Boston Day” nods to Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox and where mayor Michelle We made her proclamation in 2022 following his performance. Several shades of green appear through suede and mesh across the shoe’s upper, serving as a nod the iconic outfield wall known as “the Green Monster.” Scant hits of a sandy brown include the midsole’s stripe motif and the tongue branding, deepening the connection to baseball by invoking the diamond.

Through-lines to Bad Bunny‘s other Response CL sneakers include the “melted” overlay treatment and the “all-seeing eye” logo on the mustache. The sneaker is well suited for the moment with technical makeup from the not-too-distant past and not too dissimilar to several models from New Balance, as well as the revived Nike Zoom Vomero 5. It doesn’t hurt either that one of the hottest musical artists on the planet is involved.

Bad Bunny has made his love for baseball quite clear, and he stole the show while playing at the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. He also launched a sports agency this year that counts several MLB players as part of its roster. Later this month, the Boston Red Sox will hold its own “Bad Bunny Night” and give away bobbleheads of the superstar.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Originals Response CL “Boston Day” will release as a shock drop Aug. 18 exclusively through Concepts Boston in-store. Like his other Response CLs, retail is set at $160 — but this pair might just be one of the hardest to get ahold of.