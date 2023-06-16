×
Lakers’ Austin Reaves Signs Seven-Figure Sneaker Deal With Rigorer

Coming off of an electric season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has reportedly signed a multi-year contract that could reach an estimated seven-million-dollar with Chinese sporting goods company Rigorer.

As part of the deal, Reaves will also get a signature shoe called the Rigorer AR1, which is expected to be released this summer in yellow and purple, inspired by the Lakers’ colors.

“If you would’ve told me I would have a signature shoe at 18, I’d have looked at you and called you a liar,” Reaves said in an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, the former Wichita State Shockers and the Oklahoma Sooners player eventually signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Aug. 3, 2021. Soon after, on Sept. 27, he was signed to a standard NBA contract.

Reaves is the first NBA star to collaborate with Rigorer. Since signing the deal last year, the 25-year-old athlete has been seen sporting Rigorer’s sneakers both on and off the court.

Rigorer is the official sponsor of CUBA (Chinese University Basketball Association). The company was conceived in 2014, by former CBA professional basketball player Lin Chenyao and boasts a commitment to quality and purposefully crafted design.

Beyond the illustrious contract, Reaves entered a restricted free agency after his successful second NBA season. The maximum that the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year $51 million deal. When Reaves receives a more lucrative offer from other teams, the Los Angeles-based team will be forced to match the terms of those teams’ offers.

“Honestly, I’m blessed to play basketball for a living and I just have to pinch myself sometimes to really understand what’s going on.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

