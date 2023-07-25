Austin Reaves and Rigorer Will Debut ‘Ice Cream’ AR1 Sneakers This Summer

Austin Reaves is cooling off this summer, thanks to his collaboration with Rigorer.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard’s first official shoe with the Chinese brand is arriving on Aug. 11, according to Kicks Crew. The Rigorer AR1 sneakers, which retail for $100, feature an “Ice Cream” palette with white fabric uppers printed in a splattered blue, yellow and pink pattern — instantly reminiscent of melting ice cream.

Austin Reaves and Rigorer’s AR1 “Ice Cream” sneakers. Courtesy of Rigorer

The sweet set is topped by clear overlay panels, punctuated by thin rope-embroidered white and silver stripes. The pair is comfortably complete with rounded white TPU and EVA soles, which are accented with coordinating blue, yellow and pink gel inserts.

The shoe is also designed with ease in mind, as its exaggerated soles — made with a “bubble” structure — are filled with foam for additional comfort. The use of EVA also aims to increase heel stability, which is emphasized with inner anti-skid materials. The use of rope embroidery also emphasizes greater upper support, as well as a lightweight feel during movement-based activities.

Austin Reaves and Rigorer’s AR1 “Ice Cream” sneakers. Courtesy of Rigorer

Currently, shoppers can sign up for early access to the sneaker’s launch on Kicks Crew’s website.

However, this isn’t the only way to buy a pair; Reaves is also launching a limited-edition themed kit to accompany the sneakers, which will ship on Aug. 12. Available for pre-order for $145 on Rigorer’s website, the athlete’s “Summer Holiday” kit includes the aforementioned shoes, along with two pairs of ombre yellow, blue and white socks that complement their confectionary palette. The kit is complete with a set of multicolored ice cream-printed insoles, allowing for customers to alternate the sneakers as they see fit.

Austin Reaves and Rigorer’s AR1 “Ice Cream” sneakers. Courtesy of Rigorer

Reaves’ AR1 sneakers mark his first shoe launch with Rigorer, following his signed brand contract totaling at least $1 million in June 2023, as previously reported in Footwear News.