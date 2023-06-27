Asics is entering summer with a brand-new collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov.

The Belgian fashion designer is the latest to join forces with the athletic giant on a collaborative sneaker, which he wore at the end of his menswear spring 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24.

The duo’s resulting style, the Asics Novalis, features paneled leather and technical fabric uppers in dark tones, complete with rounded toes and matching woven laces.

Kiko Kostadinov teases New Asics Novalis sneaker collaboration in Paris. Getty Images

The pair is finished with wide leather side panels stitched with Asics’ signature “A” logo, as well as chunky rubber outsoles for a utilitarian base. Currently, no release date or additional imagery has been provided for the collaboration’s launch.

The moment marks Kostadinov’s most recent Asics project. The designer first teamed up with the athletic brand in 2016 upon graduating from Central Saint Martins, later releasing his debut sneakers in 2017. Since then, he’s continued to drop popular collaborative shoes with Asics, including their sneaker collaboration with fashion brand Hysteric Glamour in October 2022.

Asics’ collaboration with Kostadinov is its latest this summer. In recent months, the brand has also released co-branded shoes with labels including Dime, Kith and Hal Studios. As previously reported in FN, the newest Kith line featured tonal takes on the brand’s Gel-Kayano 14 and Gel-1130 sneakers in a “Vintage Tech 2023” collection, with the aforementioned sneakers cast in cream mesh and leather uppers with black, light blue and gray-pink trim.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.