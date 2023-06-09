×
Read Next: All the Fashion From ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2: Shoe Shopping Sprees, Return of the Bird Headpiece + What Else to Expect
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Asics Partners With Boss for Gel-Resolution 9 Collaboration Inspired by Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettin for Asics x Boss.
Matteo Berrettin for Asics x Boss.
Courtesy of Asics.
Share

Asics partnered with Boss to create a limited-edition Gel-Resolution 9 inspired by Italian professional tennis player Matteo Berrettin.

“The Gel-Resolution 9 is an excellent tennis shoe, combining the stability and comfort I need,” said Berrettini, according to a statement released by Asics today. “I’m thrilled that ASICS and BOSS have partnered to elevate the shoe even more with a slick new design.”

Asics x Boss Gel-Resolution 9.
Asics x Boss Gel-Resolution 9.Asics

Boss announced Berrettini as their global brand ambassador last year. The Gel-Resolution 9 collaboration was inspired by their partnership.

The collaborative effort was designed to give the wearer enhanced stability and cushioning for tennis players. The Gel-Resolution 9 retails for $160 and comes in a caramel-and-black colorway. The tennis sneaker is designed with Asics’ Dynawall technology in the midsole and heel that offers added stability by using a system of internal panels.

Dynawrap technology in the eyestay, the material that holds the eyelets in place, has been redesigned to add pressure when more support is needed for a “locked-in” feel. ​Rounding out the shoe, the full-length outsole and separated heel aid in producing a more stable landing for quicker recoveries in between shots.

Beyond Boss, Asics has worked alongside Kiko Kostadinov, Brain Dead, Slam Jam, Ronnie Fieg, Hysteric Glamour, Vivienne Westwood, Awake NY, Andersson Bell and A.P.C among others. Founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1977 in Japan, Asics is best known for its sporty sneakers featuring retro aesthetics and punchy designs. The brand also stocks comfortable sandals along with clothing and accessories. This is the first time Asics has partnered up with Boss.

Asics x Boss’ limited-edition Gel-Resolution 9 is available for purchase now on the Asics website.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity attendees at Boss’ spring 2023 show.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers
Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Asics & Boss Launch Gel-Resolution 9 Inspired by Matteo Berrettini
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

FIFA Will Pay Women’s World Cup Players—But How?
FIFA Will Pay Women’s World Cup Players—But How?
American Rag Cie Ditches Its Large Denim Section and Replaces It With Vintage Clothing
wwd
American Rag Cie Ditches Its Large Denim Section and Replaces It With Vintage Clothing
30 Common Yoga Poses You Can Practice From Your Living Room
30 Common Yoga Poses You Can Practice From Your Living Room
When it Comes to West Coast Ports, No One Wants 2015 All Over Again
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
When it Comes to West Coast Ports, No One Wants 2015 All Over Again
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad