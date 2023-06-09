Asics Partners With Boss for Gel-Resolution 9 Collaboration Inspired by Matteo Berrettini

Asics partnered with Boss to create a limited-edition Gel-Resolution 9 inspired by Italian professional tennis player Matteo Berrettin.

“The Gel-Resolution 9 is an excellent tennis shoe, combining the stability and comfort I need,” said Berrettini, according to a statement released by Asics today. “I’m thrilled that ASICS and BOSS have partnered to elevate the shoe even more with a slick new design.”

Asics x Boss Gel-Resolution 9. Asics

Boss announced Berrettini as their global brand ambassador last year. The Gel-Resolution 9 collaboration was inspired by their partnership.

The collaborative effort was designed to give the wearer enhanced stability and cushioning for tennis players. The Gel-Resolution 9 retails for $160 and comes in a caramel-and-black colorway. The tennis sneaker is designed with Asics’ Dynawall technology in the midsole and heel that offers added stability by using a system of internal panels.

Dynawrap technology in the eyestay, the material that holds the eyelets in place, has been redesigned to add pressure when more support is needed for a “locked-in” feel. ​Rounding out the shoe, the full-length outsole and separated heel aid in producing a more stable landing for quicker recoveries in between shots.

Beyond Boss, Asics has worked alongside Kiko Kostadinov, Brain Dead, Slam Jam, Ronnie Fieg, Hysteric Glamour, Vivienne Westwood, Awake NY, Andersson Bell and A.P.C among others. Founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1977 in Japan, Asics is best known for its sporty sneakers featuring retro aesthetics and punchy designs. The brand also stocks comfortable sandals along with clothing and accessories. This is the first time Asics has partnered up with Boss.

Asics x Boss’ limited-edition Gel-Resolution 9 is available for purchase now on the Asics website.

