Asics Reunites With Asphaltgold for New EX89 ‘Impromptu’ Sneakers

Asics x Asphaltgold's EX89 sneakers.
Courtesy of Asphaltgold
Asics is returning to Asphaltgold with a new collaboration this summer.

On Aug. 12, the athletic brand and European retailer will release their co-branded version of Asics’ EX89 sneakers — which marks their second co-branded launch after their first in 2018. The pair’s new 159 Euro (approx. $174 USD) style features paneled nubuck, suede and leather uppers in hues of cream and pale beige, punctuated by deep pink “A” logos lined in black. Stark cream laces and smooth gray satin lining completes the round-toed pair with a luxe finish.

Asics x Asphaltgold’s EX89 sneakers.Courtesy of Asphaltgold

The style is grounded with rubber outsoles, cast in a similar cream hue with pale, peachy pink paneling for a two-toned base. Asics‘ streamlined silhouette is also finished with thin vertical ridges, allowing for greater traction and balance for its wearers.

Asics x Asphaltgold’s EX89 sneakers.Courtesy of Asphaltgold

However, the sneakers also come with a musical surprise — fitting, as their colorway is deemed “Impromptu,” a term used for improvised music in the jazz genre scene. For each pair purchased in-store in Darmstadt, Germany — as well as those bought at the style’s upcoming launch event in Frankfurt — customers will receive a copy of musician Silvan Strauss’ themed “Impromptu” vinyl record, while supplies lasts. 

Asics x Asphaltgold’s EX89 sneakers.Courtesy of Asphaltgold

Asics launch with Asphaltgold is its’ latest in a string of co-branded releases in 2023. Previously, the athletic brand also dropped shoes and limited-edition capsules with labels including Kith, Dime and Kiko Kostadinov, among others.

Asics and Asphaltgold’s EX89 sneakers can be purchased on Asphaltgold’s website on Aug. 12.

