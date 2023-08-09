×
Read Next: Ming Lee Simmons Matches with Mom Kimora Lee Simmons in Sandals and Plunging Black Dress at FWRD’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Artizia’s Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Collection Drops This Week

Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14.
Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14.
Courtesy of Aritzia
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki Models Asics and Dim Mak For FN Cover Shoot
View Gallery16 Images

It’s no secret that the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 is currently having a moment right now and Aritzia is joining in on the action with its own set of collaborations coming soon.

Both the global sportswear brand and the fashion label announced via their websites that a three-shoe Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 collection will be released before week’s end.

The Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 collection features three simple colorways including “Blanc De Blanc,” “White/Black,” and “White/Leprechaun.” The silhouette is equipped with a breathable mesh upper that’s offset by leather overlay panels, including the signature stripe branding at the midfoot. Sticking to the simple execution is the “Gel-Kayano 14” branding at the heel counter while Aritzia branding is stamped on the insoles. Cushioning the underfoot is the popular Gel tech in the midsole along with a rubber outsole.

“A joint effort between Artizia and Asics, these sneakers are a rework of the classic Gel-Kayano 14 style, featuring unique design elements and a color palette exclusive to the collaboration. They have a lace-up closure and rubber outsole. They’re made from mesh and Asics Gel technology for supportive, all-day comfort,” Artizia wrote for the product description.

The three Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 styles will be released tomorrow at Asics.com and at Aritzia.com at 10 a.m. ET. Each shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

Aritzia x Asics Gel Kayano 14

$160
Buy Now at asics

Aritzia x Asics Gel Kayano 14

$160
Buy Now at asics

Related:
Best Asics Running Shoes
Best Running Shoes

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski
All the Different Ways Emily Ratajkowski Styles Her White Sneakers
View Gallery25 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Collection Release Info: How to Buy It
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad