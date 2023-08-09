Artizia’s Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Collection Drops This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret that the Asics Gel-Kayano 14 is currently having a moment right now and Aritzia is joining in on the action with its own set of collaborations coming soon.

Both the global sportswear brand and the fashion label announced via their websites that a three-shoe Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 collection will be released before week’s end.

The Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 collection features three simple colorways including “Blanc De Blanc,” “White/Black,” and “White/Leprechaun.” The silhouette is equipped with a breathable mesh upper that’s offset by leather overlay panels, including the signature stripe branding at the midfoot. Sticking to the simple execution is the “Gel-Kayano 14” branding at the heel counter while Aritzia branding is stamped on the insoles. Cushioning the underfoot is the popular Gel tech in the midsole along with a rubber outsole.

“A joint effort between Artizia and Asics, these sneakers are a rework of the classic Gel-Kayano 14 style, featuring unique design elements and a color palette exclusive to the collaboration. They have a lace-up closure and rubber outsole. They’re made from mesh and Asics Gel technology for supportive, all-day comfort,” Artizia wrote for the product description.

The three Aritzia x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 styles will be released tomorrow at Asics.com and at Aritzia.com at 10 a.m. ET. Each shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.